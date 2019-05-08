Q1 2019 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's Q1 results for 2019. My name is a Juha NÃ¤kki. I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, where also our CFO, Per-Anders GÃ¥din, will join me to answer any questions that you may have.



The contents of the presentation are similar to the ones we have had before. So we'll look at the highlights of the quarter first. We will look at a little bit more in detail also the financial development of the company. And during the presentation, we will look at our targets and how we are doing against our targets.



But if we start with highlights of the quarter. So we had a fantastic start for the year. The EBIT and the revenues were the highest ever in one single quarter for the company, which was an excellent development for the company. All 3 of our service areas were performing very well, and development was positive in all of them. And revenue growth was 12.2% with comparable exchange rates. And