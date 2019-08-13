Half Year 2019 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this Webcast Presentation of Etteplan's Q2 Results for 2019. My name is Juha NÃ¤kki. I'm the President and CEO, and joining me for the session is our CFO, Per-Anders GÃ¥din. At the end of the session, you will be able to ask questions from both of us. In the presentation, we will go through the highlights of our Q2. We'll look at -- a little bit on the financial development of the company. And through the end of the presentation, we'll look at our proceeding against our targets and our development overall.



But if we start with the highlights of Q2. So Q2 was operatively very good for us. We exceeded our target of profitability, and our EBITA margin was at 10.1%. Our share of managed services of revenue was growing, which boosted our profitability and helped us succeed in achieving the targeted levels. And especially in Engineering services -- service area, the profitability was particularly strong, and the operation overall was performing really well. Also our operating cash flow was