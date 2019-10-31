Nine Months 2019 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's Q3 results in 2019. My name is Juha NÃ¤kki. I'm the President and CEO for Etteplan. At the end of the presentation, our CFO, Per-Anders GÃ¥din, will be also present and available to -- or through the phone, and we'll be able to answer questions, whatever you may have.



If we look at the contents of the presentation, to begin with, so I will start with the highlights of the quarter 3. We'll look a little bit more in detail on our financial development in Q3. And to end the presentation, we will look at how we have done against our targets for our business.



But if we straight move on to the highlights of the quarter. So overall, we had a good solid quarter. Our revenue accelerated. Our revenue growth accelerated again through acquisitions, but -- and the revenue growth was 17.6% at comparable exchange rates. But also, we had a solid growth organically of 5.8% at comparable exchange rates. So overall, our business was doing well and also