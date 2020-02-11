Full Year 2019 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation for Etteplan's financial statements released for 2019. My name is Juha Nakki, I'm the President and CEO for the company. And at the end of the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, where you will also be able to ask questions from our CFO, Per-Anders Gadin. The contents of the presentation will be as follows: the highlights of 2019, then the financial development of Q4 2019, a little bit more in detail. And then we shall take a look at our targets and our revised targets a little bit. And then, of course, at the end of the session, there will be the Q&A.



But if we first start with the full year highlights. So of course, this was a year of growth. We were growing for the 25th consecutive quarter in Q4 now. So the growth was continuing and was strong throughout the year. Revenue growth was 12% at comparable exchange rates, and organic growth was 4.1% at comparable exchange rates, and we were doing well. We also accelerated our international growth