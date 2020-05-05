Q1 2020 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q1 results for 2020. My name is Juha NÃ¤kki. I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of this presentation, there will be a Q&A session where you can post questions to myself or also our CFO, Par-Anders GÃ¥din, who is joining online. First, to look at the topics of the presentation today. First, we will look at the highlights in Q1 and the start of the year followed by the financial development in Q1, slightly more in detail. We will take a look at how we are proceeding against our targets. And at the end of the presentation, of course, the Q&A session, as mentioned earlier.



But if I would like to start with the highlights. So basically, we had a fairly good start for the year in spite of the unusual circumstances that we were seeing. Our revenue was growing by 9.5% with comparable currencies. This was, of course, boosted by acquisitions that we completed last year, but still a relatively good growth. Our operating profit, EBITDA level was good in all our service areas. And especially, we were pleased with the technical documentation