Nine Months 2020 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Juha NÃ¤kki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q3 results for 2020. My name is Juha NÃ¤kki. I'm the President and CEO. And at the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, where you will be able to ask questions from myself and also our CFO, Per-Anders GÃ¥din, will be available for answering any questions that you may have.



If we look at the contents of the presentation first. So highlights of Q3, financial development in Q3, we'll look a little bit on our targets, how we are doing against those, and then followed by the Q&A session.



Well, first, if we go to the highlights of quarter 3. So first of all, of course, the market condition due to the pandemic was not good. The pandemic had an impact on our customers' business and of course, naturally, an impact on our business as well. So basically, we had to continue or we were forced to continue the sort of defensive mode that we had to take or into which we had to move in Q2, and we continued with a defensive approach