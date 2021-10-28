Q3 2021 Etteplan Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Juha Nakki - Etteplan Oyj - President, CEO & Chairman of the Management Group



Welcome to this webcast presentation of Etteplan's Q3 results for 2021. My name is Juha Nakki, I'm the President and CEO. And we will have a Q&A session after the presentation. And after the Q&A session, we will also have our new CFO, Helena Kukkonen, joining me here live on stage.



But if we look at the first contents of the presentation, so first, we'll start with the highlights of Q3, look a little bit more in detail also on the financial development and then look how we did against our targets. And after the presentation, we will then have the Q&A session as we have normally had before as well.



But if I go straight to the point, so the highlights for Q3. So in general, I would say that the market situation was not as good as we had expected. So there was a little bit of a slower start for the period. But, however, during the quarter, we were able to get projects underway and our running rate was improving continuously towards the end of the quarter. But in this kind of condition, we still