Q3 2019 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the ERG Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Bettonte, the CEO of ERG. Please go ahead, sir.



Luca Bettonte - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for coming to this conference call on our third quarter '19 results. As usual, here with me, there is Paolo Merli, Corporate General Manager and CFO. We start from the Chart #4, showing the highlights of this quarter. Like the previous quarters, we posted slightly higher result in each technology of our generation portfolio but for hydropower.



Let me give you a general overview about the main business drivers and trends in our industry that has affected the performance for this quarter, while Paolo will take you through a deeper and thorough analysis of the figures, also for the 9 months.



Talking about EBITDA as well as focusing on energy prices that,