Q3 2022 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Paolo Luigi Merli - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our webcast for the third quarter results. Here with me is Michele, our CFO, who will take you through the results in more detail after my opening remarks. Let me start summarizing the key figures over the period. I'm on Page #4. Numbers here, I remind you, are based on continuing operations, excluding hydro and CCGT from the scope. In a nutshell, I'd say, again, a solid set of results in the third quarter, mainly driven by the larger installed capacity. But now let me focus on the 9 months. Later, Michele will dive deeper into the third quarter.



We posted an EBITDA of EUR 411 million, up 62% year-on-year, mainly as a result of the larger contribution from recently acquired