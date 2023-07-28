Q2 2023 ERG SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Paolo Luigi Merli - ERG S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Hi, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter and results presentation. Here with me as usual is our CFO, Mr. Michele Pedemonte who will run you through our business performance over the period in more detail.



So let's get started with the overview of results over the period. I'm on page number 4. Numbers here are based on continuing operations, excluding CCGT from the scope as you know, we reached an agreement for its disposal on June 29. For the sake of clarity, figures are also presented net of clawback measures and windfall taxes, despite the fact that those measures are extraordinary and temporary. Throughout the presentation, we will provide detailed disclosure of the effects of those measures. In a nutshell, I