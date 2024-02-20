Feb 20, 2024 / 06:20PM GMT

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America - Moderator



This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and I'm joined on stage by you'll able to cover the exchanges with me, and we're pleased to introduce Howard Lutnick. Howard is the Chairman and CEO of both Cantor Fitzgerald and the BGC group and today at Cantor Fitzgerald as a leading U.S. investment bank and BGC. was brokerage arm, which had spun out in 2004. BGC is not only one of the largest interdealer voice brokers in the United States, but it's Fenics platform is rapidly becoming a leader in electronic treasury trading. Phoenix has doubled its volume in the past five years, and electronic trading now accounts for a quarter of BGC's revenues. Howard has spent his entire career at Cantor and BGC. After joining the firm out of college in 1983, he quickly rose to the ranks and became CEO in 1991.



Howard. Thank you for joining us.



Howard Lutnick - Bgc Group Inc - Chairman & CEO



Great to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Bank of America -