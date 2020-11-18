Nov 18, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Petr Kryuchkov - Etalon Group PLC - Director of Corporate Investments & Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, we're happy to welcome you to the Capital Markets Day to deal with Etalon Group's development strategy through 2024. This Capital Markets Day will become not just the largest presentation of the strategy throughout the public history of the group, it's also our first 100% online event, opening up an opportunity for our institutional private investor to be taken through growth and development plans of the company for the years to come. And now we see a few hundred investors and analysts having joined webcast with the number increasing with every minute.
This broad coverage has been spearheaded by our listing of GDRs at Moscow Stock Exchange earlier this year. Since that time, our liquidity has been growing, which is combined with the largest free float of all the Russian public developers is increasing Etalon Group's investor appeal.
Before we start off, I would like to direct your attention to the disclaimer statement. And also, let me introduce our speakers today to elaborate on
Etalon Group PLC Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript
