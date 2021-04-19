Q1 2021 Etalon Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Etalon Group First Quarter Operating Results. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on the 19th of April 2021.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Petr Kryuchkov, Vice President for Corporate Investments and Strategy. Please go ahead.



Petr Kryuchkov - Etalon Group PLC - Director of Corporate Investment & Strategy and Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm happy to welcome you at our call. Today, our speakers are: Etalon Group's CEO, Gennadiy Shcherbina; our CFO, Ilya Kosolapov; Head of our Moscow and St. Petersburg Operations, Maxim Berlovich and Dmitry Borodin (sic) [Yuri Borodin] ; and myself, Petr Kryuchkov, Head of Investor Relations and Strategy here at Etalon Group.



On our call today, we will take you through our trading update for Q1 2021, tell you about the steps we have taken to implement our updated strategy and discussed the previously posted news about the