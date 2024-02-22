Feb 22, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Delighted to welcome from East West. We have CFO, Chris Niles. So Chris, thank you so much for being here.



Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles - East West Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Delighted to be here. Thank you for having us.



Unidentified Analyst -



And maybe just to kick it off. Obviously, you provided a bit of an update last night, give us -- so if you don't mind running through it with regards to what you're seeing in terms of the trend so far this quarter.



Questions and Answers:

- East West Bancorp, Inc. - Executive VP & CFOYes. No. So I think the -- largely, the year has kicked off as we expected. And I think as we communicated in our January earnings call, we expected to see transaction levels in commercial real estate in particular, take a bit of a pause. And we continue to see that, and we continue to expect that to be more muted from an overall growth perspective.