Q1 2019 Wingstop Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the WingstopÂ Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 7, 2019.



On the call, we have Charlie Morrison, Chairman and CEO; and Michael Skipworth, Executive Vice President and CFO. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael. Please go ahead.



Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, and welcome. Everyone should have access to our fiscal first quarter 2019 earnings release, a copy is posted under the Investor Relations tab on our website at wingstop.com. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Our recent SEC filings contain a detailed