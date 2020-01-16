Wingstop Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jan 16, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning. Welcome to Wingstop's first ever Investor Day. Thank you so much for being here today.



Before we kick off our presentation today, I have a couple of items I would like to cover. But before I cover those, for those of you who do not know me, my name is Michael Skipworth. I'm the Chief Financial Officer here at Wingstop.



This morning, we issued a prerelease on our fourth quarter results. And just to highlight a few of those if you haven't had a chance to see the release, we did post a unit growth number for 2019 of 10.6%, that reflects 45