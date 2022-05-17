Wingstop Inc Investor Day Transcript

May 17, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Michael J. Skipworth - Wingstop Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. Welcome to Wingstop's Investor Day. It is great to see everybody. A special welcome to everyone who's joining us via the webcast. And obviously, a welcome to all of you who are here with us at our global support center in the investment community. We're happy to have you here, and it's good to see everyone.



And a special welcome as well to our GSE team members who are joining in on our presentation today. It's an exciting time to be at Wingstop, and we're excited to share our strategy and our story with you today.



Our presentation today will include forward-looking statements as well as non-GAAP measures. Included on Slide 3 is a description on how those will be used today in our conversation. There are really 4 key objectives that we want to accomplish today. The first is to take a deep dive on our strategy and make sure everyone is anchored on our strategic path forward. I also want to provide an opportunity to get to know the Wingstop leadership team, as well as experience some innovative ideas that we