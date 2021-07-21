Jul 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of our half year results. I'm here with FÃ©licie Burelle and Adeline Mickeler this morning, and we will present to you how we have been able to perform in this very difficult market environment, but also how we have been able to accelerate the transformation of our company and how we do see the market developing in the coming months and in the coming years as well.



Starting with some key messages. I mean, first of all, we are very pleased to show to you today very solid H1 results in a very difficult market environment, mainly impacted by the chip shortage, but also by the raw material increase, as you all know. In this context, we have been able to improve our operational performance, to improve our cash generation as well. And therefore, we are upgrading slightly our guidance for 2021. We have been also able to accelerate our group's transformation, which is key because the acceleration of the transformation of the market is now real. And therefore, we are speeding up as well