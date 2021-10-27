Oct 27, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA - CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you. And good morning, everybody. Very happy to connect with you today to talk about the Q3 2021 highlights of Plastic Omnium.



I'm here with Kathleen, our new CFO since some months. And Kathleen will introduce herself later on in the presentation but also comment the financials. I will start with a big picture of the market and how PO is performing in this very challenging market. Kathleen will talk about the financials. And then we will talk about the outlook for the rest of the year before handing over to you for the Q&A session.



If we start with the Q3 performance of Plastic Omnium and, first of all, with the market. As you all know, the market was very strongly impacted by the semiconductor