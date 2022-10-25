Q3 2022 Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Earnings call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Kathleen Wantz-OâRourke, CFO and ISO of Plastic Omnium



Kathleen Wantz-OâRourke - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CFO & CIO



Good morning to everyone. Thank you very much for joining our call this morning. I'll spend about 20 minutes going through the main highlights of the past quarter and then we'll open up for questions and answers.



As an introduction, I'd like to say that the last 3 months have been extremely busy for the group on several fronts. I can say that we're proud of our overall achievements in an automotive market, which remains challenging. Growth in this quarter has been extremely strong, coming in at 32.6% as reported and at 22.4% on a like-for-like basis on the back of the recovery, following Q3 in 2021 that was exceptionally disrupted, as you