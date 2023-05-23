Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE Special Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Laurent Favre - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, and welcome here in Plastic Omnium. Welcome also for those not being here, but being connected.



I hope that the people who had the opportunity to visit the showroom before did see that many things changed during the last months, basically. And that is the reason why we want it with Marc Perraudin, with Kathleen to show you how we are moving forward with hydrogen, which is becoming more and more important. We are convinced about that, and we will show you that later on that it is the technology, which is going to play a very important role in the mobility of tomorrow. Marc Perraudin is here with me. He is the CEO of New Energy, and he will present a big part of the presentation, I will make the introduction. And Kathleen will join me at the end for the Q&A session. We have scheduled 45 minutes presentation, and I'm hoping that you will have a lot of reaction question on hydrogen.



Before talking about hydrogen, just a wrap-up about what did happen in the last months regarding PO because 2022 was also a