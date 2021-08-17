Full Year 2021 Abacus Property Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Steven Craig Sewell - Abacus Property Group - MD & Director



Thank you very much, and hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's presentation of the full year results for the Abacus Property Group for the year ended 30 June 2021. We gather here in Sydney on the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



I'm joined here in the room by Rob Baulderstone, our CFO; as well as Cynthia Rouse, our Head of Corporate Comms and our Investor Relations; and Reiner and Evan from our finance team.



I do appreciate the challenging times that many people in Australia and around the world are facing, and I do appreciate you taking the time to listen in. Hopefully, we may provide you some light relief.



At Abacus, we have a vision to create exceptional value for our customers