Full Year 2022 Spacetalk Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Mark Fortunatow - Spacetalk Ltd. - CEO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Mark Fortunatow. I'm the CEO and Founder of Spacetalk. Spacetalk is a wearables company -- connected wearables company. We make -- design, make, and sell connected wearables devices. Connected meaning that they are an all-in-one smartphone, watches, and GPS devices.



We address two markets: for kids and the other one is for seniors. For the kids market, our target age group is between the ages of 5 and 12. And it's a new category that's rapidly emerging. Because with Spacetalk, kids and parents can now benefit and enjoy all the benefits of mobile technology without the dangers.



So what sets us apart is that we own the entire end-to-end ecosystem. So we own the lines of the watches, both the industrial design, the engineering design, the firmware, the apps, the service, and so on and so forth. We've been in the market since 2017, and we sold all over the world.



Next slide, please. So we have two kids' devices in the market. Original Spacetalk kids, which is the teal-colored watch there, and the other one