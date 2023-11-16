Spacetalk Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Georg Chmiel - Spacetalk Ltd. - Independent Non-executive Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Georg Chmiel and I'm the Chair of Spacetalk Ltd, and that will be chaired for the day's meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors It's my pleasure to welcome you all to our annual general meeting of shareholders for 2023.



In the spirit of reconciliation, I would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.



As there is a quorum present and it is after the appointed time for the meeting, I declare the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Spacetalk open my fellow directors, Mike Rann, Martin Pretty, Dr Brandon Gien and Simon Crowther, join us. Also today the technology you're locked in to allow shareholders, proxy holders and guests to virtually attend the meeting.



All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxy