Spacetalk Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Georg Chmiel Spacetalk Limited-Independent Non-Executive Chairman - Member Audit & Risk Management Committee



Good morning, everyone. My name is Georg Chmiel, and I'm the Chair of Spacetalk Limited, and I will be chairing the meeting today. On behalf of the Board of Directors, it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. If there's a quorum present, I declare the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spacetalk Limited open.



The technology are logged on allows shareholders, proxy holders and guests virtually to attend the meeting. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxy holders have the ability to submit questions and vote.



Written questions can be submitted at any time. To ask a question, select the Q&A icon at the top of the page on the virtual meeting platform type, your question in the text box and then press submit to send.



Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the