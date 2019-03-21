Finnair Oyj - Special Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Finnair Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kasper Joukama. Please go ahead, sir?



Mari Reponen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR & Financial Communications



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. This is Mari Reponen, I'm Finnair's Financial Communication's Director, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to this investor webcast.



As you know, we have published this morning Finnair's brief stated financial for year 2018. And resulting from 3 different things: First of all, the adoption of the new leasing standards, IFRS 16; and then resulting from changes in our accounting principles relating to aircraft frame components; and thirdly, resulting from structural changes in the presentation of our main statement.



And in this call, we will go through these changes. I have here with me our CFO, Pekka VÃ¤hÃ¤hyyppÃ¤.



Pekka VÃ¤hÃ¤hyyppÃ¤,Finnair Oyj-CFO<