Q1 2019 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Finnair Q1 results conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kasper Joukama. Please go ahead, sir.



Kasper Joukama - Finnair Oyj - IR Analyst



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Kasper Joukama from Finnair IR. And it's my pleasure to welcome you to this Finnair first quarter earnings release conference call. I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Topi Manner; and CFO, Pekka VÃ¤hÃ¤hyyppÃ¤. And they will be joined by Christine Rovelli, Head of our Treasury, for the QA session. And I'd like to turn the call over to Topi Manner now.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Kasper. This is Topi Manner speaking. So hello, everybody, and welcome to this earnings call also on my behalf. The main headline for our Q1 is that this was a seasonally weak quarter for us. I mean, there is hardly any news for you, that this tends to be the situation in the airline industry at large, and then that applied to us also during this quarter.

