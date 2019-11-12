Finnair Plc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome onboard this Finnair flight to the future in this auditorium, and of course, to those of you following us via the webcast. During this flight, you have a great opportunity to get acquainted on Finnair's new strategy. And this is of course for the years 2020 to 2025. Our captain, Topi Manner, will take you through the sky, with, of course, his excellent copilot Nicklas Ilebrand, who will also lead you the way with the great crew members of our Executive Board.



As you are already aware, we cabin crew members, the real ones, at Finnair have excellent service and safety skills on board our flights. And we have the ability to serve our customers with a warm and caring way, the Nordic way. Customers are our priority, and that is why we aim to take care of our customers proudly and committed. After all, we treat them as they were our guests in our home.



We carry out our everyday work keeping in mind our values, commitment to care, simplicity and courage. These values guide us forward and enjoy the work that we do.