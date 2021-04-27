Q1 2021 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair's first quarter 2021 earnings call. I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen, for the Q&A session. I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please go ahead.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody. Thank you for joining this quarterly earnings call once again. And let's recap the Q1 this year from a Finnair perspective. This was another pandemic month -- quarter for us and the pandemic mitigation actions continued at Finnair. We adjusted costs, both temporary cost as well as permanent costs, and we continued the financing actions and now on the back of the progress in vaccinations, you most likely noticed that during the weekend, the global vaccinations, passed a milestone of 1 billion vaccinations.



We see that the vaccinations are accelerating