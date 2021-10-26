Q3 2021 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Thank you, Erkka, and hello, everybody. Welcome to this Q3 earnings call. The big thing related to Finnair Q3 was that the travel restarted, especially in Europe. But while we say that, it is important to note that as of today, only half of our markets are open effectively, European Union as well as U.K.



Now, recently, we have been getting good news in terms of long-haul markets also gradually opening. Thailand communicated last week that they will be opening to 46 countries, including Finland and Sweden, where we are -- from where we are flying to Thailand. And then