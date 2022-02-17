Q4 2021 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Finnair's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and we're joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen for the Q&A session.



I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please go ahead.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody. Welcome to this Q4 earnings call. So the main headline for Finnair Q4 is that our travel increased, the recovery progressed and EBITDA turned positive for the first time since Q4 2019.



Omicron, obviously, was a phenomenon related to Q4. And during Q1, it will be having a notable negative impact. But based on our booking development, we see that the impact will be short term.



So moving on in the presentation, I think that the -- one of the clear observations related to Q4 was that it was a clear