Q2 2022 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Jul 19, 2022

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair's Second Quarter and Half Year 2022 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen for the Q&A session.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody. Thank you for joining the Q2 earnings call. The main headline for second quarter in Finnair was that the demand started to normalize, but the closed Russian air space and especially the historically high fuel price burdened our profitability. And that is why we were still on the red, the comparable operating profit landed at minus EUR 84 million.



So looking at the Q2, just quickly, the pent-up demand started to materialize as stated. During the quarter, we carried 2.4 million passengers, and we operated 64% of our capacity measured by