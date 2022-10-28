Q3 2022 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to the Finnair's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and it's my pleasure to introduce you to our new CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola, who is joining the Q&A session.



I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day for all of you and thanks for joining this Q3 earnings call. The main entries related to Finnair Q3 are that our net result were still negative. However, the comparable EBIT was positive, landed at EUR 35 million, driven by seasonality and the pent-up demand that we experienced.



And in September -- early September, we introduced a new strategy and the implementation of that strategy has now begun and is proceeding at pace. I will be covering some points of that later in the presentation. As stated, the comparable EBIT was