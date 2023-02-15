Q4 2022 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair Investor Relations, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. I have here with me Finnair CEO, Mr. Topi Manner, and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola for the Q&A session. I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please go ahead.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody. Welcome to this Q4 earnings call. So the main headline for us today is that our comparable EBIT was positive for the second consecutive quarter and the work to restore our profitability continues. When we look at the Q4, the comparable operating profit landed at plus EUR 18 million and also the net result was positive for the first time in three years. The dollar moved to our favor, namely euro strengthened, and that was visible in the net result that landed at plus EUR 53 million. During the quarter, we carried 2.5 million