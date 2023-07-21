Q2 2023 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Second Quarter and Half Year 2023 Earnings Call.



I am here with me, Finnair's CEO, Mr. Topi Manner and he is joined by our CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola, for the Q&A session.



I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please. Go ahead.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka and good day, everybody and welcome to this Q2 earnings call.



This was a strong quarter overall for Finnair driven by strong demand and successful strategy implementation. And on the back of this, we are today, raising our long-term profitability target to 6% of EBIT by end of 2025.



As stated, a strong quarter on all accounts. Our comparable EBIT landed at EUR 66 million. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of comparable -- positive comparable operating profit. And the third consecutive quarter of positive net result. During the