Oct 06, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this conference call regarding the planned rights issue. I have here with me Finnair CEO, Mr. Topi Manner; and he is joined by our CFO, Mr. Kristian Pullola, for the Q&A session.



I will now turn this call over to you, Topi. Please go ahead.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody. Thank you for putting the time aside and joining this call today. So what we have announced this morning is that we are raising EUR 600 million of new equity by means of proposed rights issue in an effort to build a sustainable balance sheet for the future and then build investment capability for the future.



As many of you would remember, it has been a bit more than a year since we introduced a new strategy last September, in September '22, on the back of the pandemic and on the back of the Russian airspace closure. And ever since, we