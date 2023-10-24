Q3 2023 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, Erkka, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining this call today. So the main headline for our Q3 was that we experienced strong growth and profitability in the busiest quarter of the year. And now we are getting ready for our Extraordinary General Meeting this Friday, and the rights issue that we are proposing for the EGM is the next logical step in our strategy implementation.



So we have a busy summer season behind us, and Q3 indeed was operationally as well as commercially strong for us. We experienced double-digit revenue growth when