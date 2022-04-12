Q1 2022 Fastned BV Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Fastned 2021 annual figures and Q1 trading update. Please note this conference is being recorded and, for the duration of the call, your lines will be on listen only. (Operator Instructions)



I will hand over to your host, Michiel Langezaal, CEO; and Victor van Dijk, CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Michiel Langezaal - Fastned B.V. - Co-Founder & CEO



Thank you, operator. I'd like to say welcome to everyone on this call as well as to our webcast viewers. Today, we'll present the trading update for the first quarter of 2022. The presentation used during this call is also available on our Investor Relations website, which is ir.fastnedcharging.com. Slide 2, please.



As reference to the information provided in these slides and discussed during this call, please take note of the disclaimer. Slide 3, please. My name is Michiel Langezaal; I'm the CEO and one of the founders of Fastned. Victor van Dijk, our CFO; as well as Hugo Vink and Francesco Mazzanti from investor relations are also present in this call.

