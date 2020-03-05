Full Year 2019 FSK YeES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon to everyone presenting here today. Thank you for being with us. Again, we are presenting our operational and financial results under the IFRS for 2019. Our -- today's conference will be devoted to these topics. And afterwards, there will be Q&A session, and this will be devoted to 2019 results. We won't consult you on any other issues, only on our results for 2019.



You have the presentation. You see the key results. Revenue amounted to RUB 250 billion, and I'll explain why we have this figure. Adjusted EBITDA, without the factors we include here, increased by 2% and amounted to RUB 134 billion (sic) [RUB 136