Half Year 2020 FSK YeES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 28, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Yulia Martynova - Rosseti, Public Joint Stock Company - Head of Analyst & Investor Management



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the IFRS financial results of Rosseti Group and FGC UES Group for the first half of 2020. This is our first earnings call in the new format, presenting both Rosseti's and FGC UES' performance.



Our speaker for both companies today is Pavel Grebtsov, Deputy CFO of Rosseti Group. Pavel will present our financial results and then answer any questions from your side. At the conference call today, we also have Alexander Molsky (sic) [Aleksey Molsky], Deputy CEO for Investments, Capital Construction and Sales of Services; Konstantin Mikhailik, Deputy CEO for Digital Transformation; Yegor Prokhorov, Chief Strategy Officer; and Maria Tikhonova, Deputy CEO for Corporate Governance.



Please bear in mind that this conference call focuses on our financial statements, and we kindly ask you to keep your questions to this topic. Other questions can be addressed in the normal course of operation of our IR team and at