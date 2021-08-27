Q2 2021 FSK YeES PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Yulia Martynova - Rosseti, Public Joint Stock Company - Head of Analyst & Investor Management



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the IFRS financial results of the Rosseti Group and the Rosseti FGC UES Group for the first half of 2021. Both companies today are represented by Pavel Grebtsov, who is the Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of the Rosseti Group.



Pavel Vladimirovich will talk about the financial results and then answer your questions. Also present at the conference today are Deputy General Directors for key business areas. Please note that the call is about the financial reporting and with regards to this topic only. We are ready to answer other questions as part of the work of the IR department and other events.



Now presentations, all press releases and financial statements are available in the section to shareholders and investors of the corporate website. The presentation may contain some forward-looking statements and data.



With this, I'll give the floor to Pavel Grebtsov.



