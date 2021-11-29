Nov 29, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 29, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alexis Adamczyk
Far East Consortium International Limited - Head of Corporate Development and M&A
* Chris Hoong
Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Far East Consortium International Limited 2021 and 2022 Interim Results presentation. Before we begin, let me introduce the management representatives attending today. They are, Mr. Chris Hoong, Executive Director and Managing Director; Mr. Alexis Adamczyk, Head of Corporate Development and M&A.
Now may I invite Mr. Hoong to start the presentation. Mr. Hoong, please.
Chris Hoong - Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Chris Hoong. I hope you all have received a copy of our PowerPoint presentation of our results. If you have not,
Half Year 2022 Far East Consortium International Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 29, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...