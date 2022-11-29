Nov 29, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 29, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alexis Adamczyk

Far East Consortium International Limited - Head of Corporate Development and M&A

* Cheong Thard Hoong

Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director

* Wai Hung Cheung

Far East Consortium International Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



=====================

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Far East Consortium International Limited 2022 to 2023 Interim Results Presentation. Before we begin, let me introduce the management representatives. They are: Executive Director and Managing Director, Mr. Chris Hoong.



Cheong Thard Hoong - Far East Consortium International Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Chris Hoong. I'm the Managing Director.



Operator



Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, Mr. Boswell Cheung. Head of