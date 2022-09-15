Sep 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

comments on today's call include forward-looking statements reflecting our current views with respect to among other things, the timing or likelihood of the proposed merger closing, the expected synergies and savings associated with the merger, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger and our future operating results and financial performance.



Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income