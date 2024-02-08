F5, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Suzanne DuLong - F5, Inc. - VP of IR



Hi, everybody. Thank you so much for being with us today. We are really excited to share with you our Strategy & Product session. I'm Suzanne DuLong. I lead the Investor Relations efforts at F5, and we are going to get started today.



I'm going to take care of a few housekeeping items before we launch at today's program. First, of course, there are the forward-looking statements. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements, which include words such as believe, anticipate, expect and target. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and risks that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. We have summarized factors that may affect our results in our SEC filings.



We will also be referencing some non-GAAP numbers today. For our full GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please see the appendix of this slide, which will be posted to our IR portion of our website following the conclusion of today's live event.



Our agenda today. We've got some great speakers