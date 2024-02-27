Fiserv Inc at KBW Fintech & Payments Conference Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 07:55PM GMT

Vasundhara Govil - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



So thank you, everyone. We're going to get started here on our next session. Very pleased to have Frank Bisignano, CEO of Fiserv, here with us today. Frank needs no introduction.



Frank, we're very excited to have you, and thank you for joining us.



Frank J. Bisignano - Fiserv, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Thank you. I get introduction. (inaudible) Matt Harris has about 10 minutes.



Questions and Answers:

- Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo maybe I'll start with getting a few macro-related questions out of the way before. So any updates from a consumer spending standpoint versus the trends you shared for January?- Fiserv, Inc. - President, CEO & ChairmanNo, I think we saw -- it's not unusual to see weather effects kind of -- for this period of time. I think you see a little