Q4 & FY 2018 X5 Retail Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's X5 Q4 and FY 2018 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Also I must advise you, this conference is being recorded today, 20th of March 2019.



I now hand you over to your first speaker, Natalia Zagvozdina.



Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you. Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today on this call where we will discuss X5 financial results for the last quarter and the full year 2018.



Participating in the call today are Igor Shekhterman, X5 CEO; Svetlana Demyashkevich, our CFO; Andrey Vasin, Head of IR; and myself, Natalia Zagvozdina, Head of Corporate Finance and IR.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the information announced during this call may contain projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of X5. Please refer to the beginning of the presentation for a full disclaimer