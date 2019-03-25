X5 Retail Group NV IFRS 16 Conference Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's X5 IFRS 16 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also I must advise you, this conference is being recorded today, 25th of March 2019.



I now hand you over to your first speaker, your Head of Corporate Finance and IR, Natalia Zagvozdina.



Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to our special briefing dedicated to the introduction of IFRS 16 new accounting standard. The aim of this call is to provide you with a framework of the new standard and our view as to how it might impact our business and our financials. We will explain main principles, highlight some important factors and give qualitative explanation regarding IFRS 16. We will be happy to answer your questions after our presentation.



Now let me introduce our speakers today. Details of IFRS 16 methodology and impact on our financials will be presented by Natalia Zagvozdina