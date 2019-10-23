X5 Retail Group NV Capital Markets Day 2019 Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to X5 Retail Group Capital Markets Day. We're happy to see you here. We hope our webcast participants have the good quality of the visual and the sound. Our event today is planned for 3 hours. Don't worry, there will be a coffee break in the middle. We promise to keep you entertained. There will be a few videos played during our team's presentations. In the end of each of the 2 sessions, we will have the rounds of Q&A.



We begin today with the opening remarks from Mr. Stephan DuCharme, the X5 Chairman of the Board. Stephan, please, the floor is yours.



Stephan DuCharme - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Thank you, Natasha. Ladies and gentlemen, in my role as Chairman of X5 -- now I can start. Thank you, again, for being with us this afternoon. In my role as