Q4 & FY 2019 X5 Retail Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the X5 Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded today.



Now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Natalia Zagvozdina, Head of Corporate Finance and IR. Please go ahead.



Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We apologize for the technical difficulties and long waiting time for all trying to connect to this call. On behalf of X5, let me welcome you to the call dedicated to the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.



I would like to remind you that some of the information announced during this call may contain projections and forward-looking statements. Regarding future events or future financial performance of X5, you may find our formal disclosure in the press release. Our financial statements, the annual report and updated investor presentation were made public